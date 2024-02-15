Should You Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) To Recover From Its 5.13% Gain From Highs?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 4.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply a decrease of -2.23% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $1.15, putting it -194.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $185.65M, with an average of 6.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

After registering a -2.23% downside in the latest session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4392, dropping -2.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.39%, and -12.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.08%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw shorts transact 36.18 million shares and set a 6.15 days time to cover.