Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) After -51.31% Decline From High?

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares stood at 2.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.58, to imply an increase of 8.27% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The IBRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.93, putting it -51.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $3.06B, with an average of 3.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

After registering a 8.27% upside in the last session, ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.81, jumping 8.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.63%, and 21.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.76%. Short interest in ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw shorts transact 43.93 million shares and set a 13.47 days time to cover.