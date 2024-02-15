Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) After -888.57% Decline From High?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s traded shares stood at 1.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.35, to imply an increase of 4.18% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BCLI share’s 52-week high remains $3.46, putting it -888.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $17.09M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

After registering a 4.18% upside in the last session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4000, jumping 4.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.11%, and 6.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.84%. Short interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw shorts transact 2.03 million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.