Should Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Rally After -108.01% Drop From High?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.49, to imply a decrease of -2.05% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The ENVX share’s 52-week high remains $23.90, putting it -108.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.95. The company has a valuation of $1.93B, with an average of 4.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

After registering a -2.05% downside in the latest session, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.29, dropping -2.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.38%, and 14.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.23%. Short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw shorts transact 33.91 million shares and set a 8.33 days time to cover.