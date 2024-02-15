Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI) Stock Gained 15.87% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI)’s traded shares stood at 0.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply an increase of 10.93% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SISI share’s 52-week high remains $0.94, putting it -571.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $0.88M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 591.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

After registering a 10.93% upside in the latest session, Shineco Inc (SISI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1459, jumping 10.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.07%, and 15.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.56%. Short interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.