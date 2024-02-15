Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB)’s 7.84-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.10, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The MCRB share’s 52-week high remains $6.87, putting it -524.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $142.19M, with an average of 2.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

After registering a 3.77% upside in the last session, Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1800, jumping 3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.84%, and -10.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.43%. Short interest in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw shorts transact 15.59 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.