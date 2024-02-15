SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) Have Gained 24.09% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.70, to imply an increase of 14.09% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The SLQT share’s 52-week high remains $2.94, putting it -72.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $287.28M, with an average of 1.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 598.48K shares over the past 3 months.

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

After registering a 14.09% upside in the last session, SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7100, jumping 14.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.79%, and 47.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.09%. Short interest in SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) saw shorts transact 1.0 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.