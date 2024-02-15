SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU): Is This The Time To Buy?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s traded shares stood at 12.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply a decrease of -8.06% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ICU share’s 52-week high remains $3.33, putting it -291.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $55.64M, with an average of 6.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

After registering a -8.06% downside in the last session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500, dropping -8.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.69%, and 62.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 92.93%. Short interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) saw shorts transact 1.5 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.