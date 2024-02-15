Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Has Fallen -26.73% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares stood at 3.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply an increase of 15.15% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The SANA share’s 52-week high remains $9.15, putting it -26.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.74. The company has a valuation of $1.55B, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

After registering a 15.15% upside in the last session, Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.43, jumping 15.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.36%, and 13.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.96%. Short interest in Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) saw shorts transact 21.42 million shares and set a 3.69 days time to cover.