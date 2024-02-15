Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Has Dropped -15.95% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s traded shares stood at 3.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.95, to imply an increase of 19.92% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The SHOT share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -154.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $122.19M, with an average of 2.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

After registering a 19.92% upside in the last session, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.05, jumping 19.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.83%, and 64.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.95%. Short interest in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) saw shorts transact 4.59 million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.