Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Has Decreased By -21.48 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM)’s traded shares stood at 2.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.13, to imply an increase of 3.33% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The RUM share’s 52-week high remains $11.25, putting it -57.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.33. The company has a valuation of $2.00B, with an average of 7.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

After registering a 3.33% upside in the last session, Rumble Inc (RUM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.36, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.54%, and 81.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.80%. Short interest in Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) saw shorts transact 10.04 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.