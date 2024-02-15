Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares stood at 33.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.62, to imply an increase of 14.12% or $2.18 in intraday trading. The RIOT share’s 52-week high remains $20.65, putting it -17.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.16. The company has a valuation of $3.64B, with an average of 23.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

After registering a 14.12% upside in the last session, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.62, jumping 14.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.65%, and 56.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.90%. Short interest in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw shorts transact 35.3 million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.