Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares stood at 33.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.62, to imply an increase of 14.12% or $2.18 in intraday trading. The RIOT share’s 52-week high remains $20.65, putting it -17.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.16. The company has a valuation of $3.64B, with an average of 23.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.63 million shares over the past 3 months.
Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information
After registering a 14.12% upside in the last session, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.62, jumping 14.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.65%, and 56.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.90%. Short interest in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw shorts transact 35.3 million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.
Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Riot Platforms Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) shares are 28.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -121.28% against 8.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.90% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $84.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $101.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.15 million and $73.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.10% before jumping 38.30% in the following quarter.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.06% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 71.46% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.
RIOT Dividends
Riot Platforms Inc has its next earnings report out between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Riot Platforms Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.