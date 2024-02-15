Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Gains 10.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares stood at 5.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.92, to imply an increase of 11.49% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The RXRX share’s 52-week high remains $16.75, putting it -53.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.54. The company has a valuation of $2.36B, with an average of 3.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

After registering a 11.49% upside in the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.04, jumping 11.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.61%, and 1.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.75%. Short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw shorts transact 38.27 million shares and set a 5.77 days time to cover.