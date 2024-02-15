reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) Down Almost -13.16% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 4.76% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AIRE share’s 52-week high remains $575.41, putting it -43491.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $58.24M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) trade information

After registering a 4.76% upside in the last session, reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000, jumping 4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.45%, and -13.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.67%. Short interest in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.