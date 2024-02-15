Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME)’s traded shares stood at 2.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.58, to imply an increase of 10.42% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The PRME share’s 52-week high remains $20.37, putting it -168.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.54. The company has a valuation of $737.69M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 552.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) trade information

After registering a 10.42% upside in the latest session, Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.69, jumping 10.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.63%, and 11.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.45%. Short interest in Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) saw shorts transact 9.11 million shares and set a 16.21 days time to cover.