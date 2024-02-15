Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Is Worth A Gamble At $4.23

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares stood at 29.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.23, to imply an increase of 1.44% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PLUG share’s 52-week high remains $16.80, putting it -297.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.26. The company has a valuation of $2.56B, with an average of 59.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 45.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

After registering a 1.44% upside in the last session, Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.69, jumping 1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.24%, and 39.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.00%. Short interest in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw shorts transact 183.89 million shares and set a 3.3 days time to cover.