Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY) Down -85.60% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY)’s traded shares stood at 7.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.09, to imply a decrease of -3.01% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PEGY share’s 52-week high remains $2.18, putting it -2322.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $1.10M, with an average of 12.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

After registering a -3.01% downside in the last session, Pineapple Energy Inc (PEGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1369, dropping -3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.18%, and -83.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.60%. Short interest in Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) saw shorts transact 69010.0 shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.