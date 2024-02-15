Peloton Interactive Inc’s (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock Rises 5.84 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares stood at 8.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.71, to imply an increase of 5.84% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The PTON share’s 52-week high remains $14.89, putting it -216.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.96. The company has a valuation of $1.73B, with an average of 24.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

After registering a 5.84% upside in the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.07, jumping 5.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.29%, and -18.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.66%. Short interest in Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) saw shorts transact 47.87 million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.