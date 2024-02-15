Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Could See A -68282.35% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares stood at 3.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.36, to imply an increase of 20.35% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The PBLA share’s 52-week high remains $930.00, putting it -68282.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $6.61M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 715.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

After registering a 20.35% upside in the last session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000, jumping 20.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.24%, and -85.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.57%. Short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.