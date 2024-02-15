Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) Recovered 11.28% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -34.00% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.47, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PACB share’s 52-week high remains $14.55, putting it -124.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.74. The company has a valuation of $1.73B, with an average of 6.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the latest session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.83, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.15%, and 5.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.00%. Short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) saw shorts transact 34.19 million shares and set a 3.5 days time to cover.