Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply an increase of 5.08% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The OTLK share’s 52-week high remains $2.03, putting it -383.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $109.39M, with an average of 1.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

After registering a 5.08% upside in the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4600, jumping 5.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.12%, and 9.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.68%. Short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw shorts transact 13.57 million shares and set a 5.22 days time to cover.