Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Is Up 5.97% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply an increase of 5.91% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ORGN share’s 52-week high remains $5.19, putting it -843.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $79.84M, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

After registering a 5.91% upside in the latest session, Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5775, jumping 5.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.97%, and -12.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.82%. Short interest in Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) saw shorts transact 6.43 million shares and set a 4.61 days time to cover.