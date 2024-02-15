Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -23.33% Year-To-Date

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares stood at 16.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.43, to imply an increase of 6.02% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The OPEN share’s 52-week high remains $5.41, putting it -57.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $2.30B, with an average of 19.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

After registering a 6.02% upside in the last session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.71, jumping 6.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.84%, and 6.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.33%. Short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw shorts transact 71.5 million shares and set a 3.47 days time to cover.