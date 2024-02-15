Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -23.33% Year-To-Date

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares stood at 16.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.43, to imply an increase of 6.02% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The OPEN share’s 52-week high remains $5.41, putting it -57.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $2.30B, with an average of 19.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.92 million shares over the past 3 months.
Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information
After registering a 6.02% upside in the last session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.71, jumping 6.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.84%, and 6.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.33%. Short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw shorts transact 71.5 million shares and set a 3.47 days time to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Opendoor Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares are 2.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.52% against 8.60%.
OPEN Dividends
Opendoor Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out on February 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Opendoor Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders
Opendoor Technologies Inc insiders hold 11.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.11% of the shares at 69.82% float percentage. In total, 62.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 74.48 million shares (or 11.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $299.42 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 49.19 million shares, or about 7.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $197.75 million.
We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 21.67 million shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.34 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 65.68 million.