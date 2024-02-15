Onconetix Inc At $0.16: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -11.02% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ONCO share’s 52-week high remains $1.58, putting it -887.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $2.93M, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) trade information

After registering a -11.02% downside in the latest session, Onconetix Inc (ONCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1879, dropping -11.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.55%, and -4.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.82%. Short interest in Onconetix Inc (NASDAQ:ONCO) saw shorts transact 0.89 million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.