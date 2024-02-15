Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Surging 22.79% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.58, to imply an increase of 26.17% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The OMER share’s 52-week high remains $7.80, putting it -70.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $287.94M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 731.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

After registering a 26.17% upside in the last session, Omeros Corporation (OMER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.58, jumping 26.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.21%, and 31.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.06%. Short interest in Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) saw shorts transact 13.69 million shares and set a 19.32 days time to cover.