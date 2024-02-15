Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply a decrease of -8.28% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The OMH share’s 52-week high remains $57.00, putting it -4572.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $23.24M, with an average of 9.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information

After registering a -8.28% downside in the latest session, Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.0000, dropping -8.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.95%, and 4.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.27%. Short interest in Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 4.13 days time to cover.