Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Drops -54.93% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares stood at 1.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 5.77% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The OCGN share’s 52-week high remains $1.10, putting it -54.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $180.96M, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

After registering a 5.77% upside in the latest session, Ocugen Inc (OCGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7180, jumping 5.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.65%, and 35.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.70%. Short interest in Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw shorts transact 23.71 million shares and set a 7.4 days time to cover.