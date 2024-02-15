Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s traded shares stood at 0.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.02, to imply a decrease of -1.89% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The WOLF share’s 52-week high remains $83.40, putting it -197.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.97. The company has a valuation of $3.52B, with an average of 7.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside in the latest session, Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.87, dropping -1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.27%, and -11.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.60%. Short interest in Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) saw shorts transact 18.98 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.