Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s traded shares stood at 5.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply a decrease of -22.62% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The VLCN share’s 52-week high remains $393.75, putting it -30188.46% down since that peak but still an impressive -20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.56. The company has a valuation of $0.38M, with an average of 1.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 494.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

After registering a -22.62% downside in the last session, Volcon Inc (VLCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.2900, dropping -22.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -52.90%, and -72.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.85%. Short interest in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.