Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s traded shares stood at 4.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.23, to imply an increase of 5.33% or $1.63 in intraday trading. The VKTX share’s 52-week high remains $32.00, putting it 0.71% up since that peak but still an impressive 74.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.28. The company has a valuation of $3.24B, with an average of 3.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

After registering a 5.33% upside in the last session, Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.96, jumping 5.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.66%, and 51.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.19%. Short interest in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw shorts transact 12.92 million shares and set a 4.78 days time to cover.