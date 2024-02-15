Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares stood at 1.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply an increase of 15.45% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The ANY share’s 52-week high remains $4.09, putting it -61.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $36.47M, with an average of 1.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

After registering a 15.45% upside in the last session, Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.73, jumping 15.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.69%, and 31.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.49%. Short interest in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) saw shorts transact 0.92 million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.