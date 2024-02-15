Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares stood at 2.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.73, to imply an increase of 7.14% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SLDP share’s 52-week high remains $3.76, putting it -117.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $307.81M, with an average of 4.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

After registering a 7.14% upside in the last session, Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000, jumping 7.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.01%, and 44.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.97%. Short interest in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw shorts transact 12.13 million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.