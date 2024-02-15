Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.09, to imply an increase of 9.03% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The SGMT share’s 52-week high remains $20.71, putting it -156.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.13. The company has a valuation of $172.96M, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

After registering a 9.03% upside in the last session, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (SGMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.59, jumping 9.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.95%, and 27.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.26%. Short interest in Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) saw shorts transact 1.08 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.