Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX)

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply a decrease of -14.18% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The RNLX share’s 52-week high remains $4.04, putting it -233.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $60.46M, with an average of 6.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

After registering a -14.18% downside in the last session, Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000, dropping -14.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 340.00%, and 301.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 210.26%. Short interest in Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.