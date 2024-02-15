Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX)

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply a decrease of -14.18% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The RNLX share’s 52-week high remains $4.04, putting it -233.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $60.46M, with an average of 6.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.
Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information
After registering a -14.18% downside in the last session, Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000, dropping -14.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 340.00%, and 301.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 210.26%. Short interest in Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.
Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Renalytix Plc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) shares are -52.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.00% against 8.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.90% this quarter before jumping 71.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $750k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 million.
RNLX Dividends
Renalytix Plc ADR has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renalytix Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.