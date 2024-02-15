Now Is The Time To Build A Position In PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT)

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.92, to imply an increase of 9.09% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The PCT share’s 52-week high remains $11.89, putting it -141.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.38. The company has a valuation of $807.18M, with an average of 2.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

After registering a 9.09% upside in the last session, PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.02, jumping 9.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.23%, and 68.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.48%. Short interest in PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) saw shorts transact 37.41 million shares and set a 10.84 days time to cover.