Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply an increase of 4.19% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The PSNY share’s 52-week high remains $5.73, putting it -229.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $814.23M, with an average of 3.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

After registering a 4.19% upside in the last session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600, jumping 4.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.79%, and 1.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.01%. Short interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw shorts transact 26.12 million shares and set a 6.37 days time to cover.