Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply a decrease of -8.14% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The PTPI share’s 52-week high remains $9.54, putting it -548.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $3.23M, with an average of 1.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 806.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

After registering a -8.14% downside in the latest session, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2700, dropping -8.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.55%, and 23.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.23%. Short interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.