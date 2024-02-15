Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.46, to imply an increase of 14.95% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The OCUL share’s 52-week high remains $7.96, putting it -23.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $712.02M, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

After registering a 14.95% upside in the last session, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.51, jumping 14.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.20%, and 53.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.84%. Short interest in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw shorts transact 3.96 million shares and set a 2.97 days time to cover.