Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply an increase of 4.82% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The MVST share’s 52-week high remains $2.91, putting it -216.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $292.01M, with an average of 4.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

After registering a 4.82% upside in the last session, Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0100, jumping 4.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.48%, and -9.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.11%. Short interest in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) saw shorts transact 23.79 million shares and set a 6.94 days time to cover.