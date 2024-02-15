Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares stood at 6.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.88, to imply an increase of 4.45% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The MPW share’s 52-week high remains $13.14, putting it -238.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $2.32B, with an average of 17.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

After registering a 4.45% upside in the latest session, Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.96, jumping 4.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.14%, and 26.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.08%. Short interest in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) saw shorts transact 205.0 million shares and set a 6.56 days time to cover.