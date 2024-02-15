Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s traded shares stood at 1.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.74, to imply an increase of 14.12% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The MAXN share’s 52-week high remains $38.91, putting it -577.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.91. The company has a valuation of $302.96M, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

After registering a 14.12% upside in the last session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.88, jumping 14.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.59%, and 16.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.94%. Short interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw shorts transact 8.87 million shares and set a 3.95 days time to cover.