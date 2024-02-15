Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares stood at 13.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply an increase of 17.22% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The IFBD share’s 52-week high remains $170.00, putting it -15496.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $11.69M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 781.79K shares over the past 3 months.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information
After registering a 17.22% upside in the latest session, Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7900, jumping 17.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.74%, and 111.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.79%. Short interest in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.
IFBD Dividends
Infobird Co Ltd has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infobird Co Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders
Infobird Co Ltd insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.41% of the shares at 0.41% float percentage. In total, 0.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 20000.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22999.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 8351.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9603.0.
Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5659.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6507.0