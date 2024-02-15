Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares stood at 13.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply an increase of 17.22% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The IFBD share’s 52-week high remains $170.00, putting it -15496.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $11.69M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 781.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

After registering a 17.22% upside in the latest session, Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7900, jumping 17.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.74%, and 111.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.79%. Short interest in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.