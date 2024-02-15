Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s traded shares stood at 7.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.23, to imply an increase of 19.93% or $1.7 in intraday trading. The HUT share’s 52-week high remains $22.75, putting it -122.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.05. The company has a valuation of $910.06M, with an average of 4.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

After registering a 19.93% upside in the last session, Hut 8 Corp (HUT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.23, jumping 19.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.11%, and 6.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.31%. Short interest in Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) saw shorts transact 9.57 million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.