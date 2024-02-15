Now Is The Time To Build A Position In HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s traded shares stood at 2.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.28, to imply a decrease of -1.38% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The HIVE share’s 52-week high remains $6.84, putting it -59.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $375.06M, with an average of 3.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

After registering a -1.38% downside in the latest session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.47, dropping -1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.15%, and 24.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.52%. Short interest in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw shorts transact 8.86 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.