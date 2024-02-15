Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares stood at 24.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 10.37% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The DNA share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -71.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $2.98B, with an average of 21.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

After registering a 10.37% upside in the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5300, jumping 10.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.16%, and 22.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.83%. Short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) saw shorts transact 236.91 million shares and set a 10.44 days time to cover.