Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.17, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The FUSN share’s 52-week high remains $12.23, putting it -9.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $808.82M, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.36% upside in the last session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.05, jumping 1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.58%, and 16.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.23%. Short interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) saw shorts transact 4.19 million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) shares are 267.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.00% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 24.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $410k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $140k and $28k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 192.90% before dropping -28.60% in the following quarter.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 5.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.82% of the shares at 94.71% float percentage. In total, 89.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.63 million shares (or 15.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avidity Partners Management, LP with 5.7 million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26.62 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2.51 million shares. This is just over 3.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.55 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 5.02 million.