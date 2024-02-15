Now Is The Time To Build A Position In fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.12, to imply an increase of 0.71% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The FUBO share’s 52-week high remains $3.87, putting it -82.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $619.29M, with an average of 15.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

After registering a 0.71% upside in the latest session, fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.20, jumping 0.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.91%, and -18.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.49%. Short interest in fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) saw shorts transact 49.95 million shares and set a 5.35 days time to cover.