Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.48, to imply an increase of 9.77% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The EXAI share’s 52-week high remains $9.12, putting it -40.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.17. The company has a valuation of $809.16M, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 633.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

After registering a 9.77% upside in the latest session, Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.91, jumping 9.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.80%, and 4.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.04%. Short interest in Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) saw shorts transact 3.44 million shares and set a 6.37 days time to cover.