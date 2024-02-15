Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA)’s traded shares stood at 8.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.74, to imply an increase of 30.01% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The RAYA share’s 52-week high remains $3.18, putting it -329.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $8.90M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) trade information

After registering a 30.01% upside in the last session, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500, jumping 30.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.57%, and -27.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.61%. Short interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) saw shorts transact 2160.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.