Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 4.04% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CXAI share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -1389.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $21.58M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 441.67K shares over the past 3 months.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

After registering a 4.04% upside in the latest session, CXApp Inc (CXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5800, jumping 4.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.20%, and 33.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.69%. Short interest in CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.