Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 4.04% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CXAI share’s 52-week high remains $21.00, putting it -1389.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $21.58M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 441.67K shares over the past 3 months.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information
After registering a 4.04% upside in the latest session, CXApp Inc (CXAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5800, jumping 4.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.20%, and 33.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.69%. Short interest in CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.
CXAI Dividends
CXApp Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CXApp Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders
CXApp Inc insiders hold 8.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.88% of the shares at 5.35% float percentage. In total, 4.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 2.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.88 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clear Street LLC with 80000.0 shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.87 million.
We also have EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CXApp Inc (CXAI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio holds roughly 31560.0 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28670.0, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.